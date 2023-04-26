 JKNPP supremo Bhim Singh's widow Jay Mala on ventilator in Jammu
JKNPP supremo Bhim Singh's widow Jay Mala on ventilator in Jammu

Supreme Court lawyer Jay Mala, 64, widow of National Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh, suffered a severe head injury in a fall from the stairs at home in Jammu on Tuesday and she is on a ventilator

Jal khambataUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Bhim Singh (Right) alongside son and wife | File

New Delhi: Supreme Court lawyer Jay Mala, 64, widow of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) founder Bhim Singh, suffered a severe head injury after a fall from the stairs at home in Jammu on Tuesday, and she is on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, with internal bleeding still on.

Her son Ankit Love, 39, chief patron of the National Panthers Party, said she is a born fighter, who survived a major car accident in Delhi in the 1980s. He praised the doctors helping her fight for her life.

