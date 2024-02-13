 JKCA Money Laundering Case: ED Issues Fresh Summons To NC Chief Farooq Abdullah
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJKCA Money Laundering Case: ED Issues Fresh Summons To NC Chief Farooq Abdullah

JKCA Money Laundering Case: ED Issues Fresh Summons To NC Chief Farooq Abdullah

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was earlier summoned for questioning on January 11 but did not appear before the central agency.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah | PTI

J&K: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday issued fresh summons to National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah for questioning in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association money laundering case, sources said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was earlier summoned for questioning on January 11 but did not appear before the central agency.

In July 2022, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against Abdullah in the case.

Read Also
'Threat To INDIA Bloc If Consensus On Seat Sharing Not Reached Soon': Farooq Abdullah
article-image

What Is The Case About?

The case relates to the alleged siphoning-off of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts, according to the ED.

The central agency's case against the NC patriarch is based on a 2018 chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Let The Netas Be Naked...': Sagarika Ghose Reacts To 'Hypocrite' Allegations After TMC Rajya Sabha...

'Let The Netas Be Naked...': Sagarika Ghose Reacts To 'Hypocrite' Allegations After TMC Rajya Sabha...

Maharashtra Congress In-Charge Calls Key Meeting In Mumbai Following Resignation Of Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra Congress In-Charge Calls Key Meeting In Mumbai Following Resignation Of Ashok Chavan

Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Security Ramped Up At Borders; Heavy traffic Snarl Witnessed At...

Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Security Ramped Up At Borders; Heavy traffic Snarl Witnessed At...

Sanjay Subrahmanyan: 'Satisfaction Comes From singing, Awards Are Secondary'

Sanjay Subrahmanyan: 'Satisfaction Comes From singing, Awards Are Secondary'

JKCA Money Laundering Case: ED Issues Fresh Summons To NC Chief Farooq Abdullah

JKCA Money Laundering Case: ED Issues Fresh Summons To NC Chief Farooq Abdullah