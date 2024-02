IANS

A massive snow avalanche hit Gulmarg on Thursday around 2 PM. There are reports of two foreign nationals missing after the avalanche struck the Afarwat hill. Helicopters have been deployed to rescue those stranded.

According to PTI, one foreigner dead as avalanche hits ski slopes in Gulmarg.

