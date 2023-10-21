J&K: Mehbooba Mufti Leads PDP’s Protest March Against Israel’s Offensive In Gaza

PDP chief Mehabooba Mufti holds a photo of a child killed in Gaza attacks as they march during a rally in support of Palestinians in Srinagar, Kashmir | Sajad Hameed

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday led a protest in Srinagar against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, expressing her support for Palestine and criticizing the world's silence on the issue.

PDP stands in solidarity with Palestine

PDP activists and supporters gathered at the party’s headquarters in Srinagar and raised slogans against Israel. Mufti, carrying the Palestinian flag, led the march towards the city center Lal Chowk, only to be stopped by the police. She made her party’s stance clear and unwavering that it stands in solidarity with Palestine.

During the protest, Mufti spoke about the high number of casualties, including children in Gaza and criticized the lack of international condemnation. More than 3,300 deaths and over 12,000 injuries have been reported by the Gaza Health Ministry since the conflict began on October 7.

Mufti warned that this conflict could potentially fuel terrorism globally and called for Israel to vacate Palestine. “There is oppression in Palestine; supply of food, water and medicines has been stopped and people are being bombarded. Israel is doing to Palestine what was done to the Jews in the holocaust and its consequences can be very grave in the coming times.”

Global echoes of resistance

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has sparked global protests and calls for action. Sydney, Australia, saw thousands marching in a pro-Palestinian demonstration. Similar rallies were to take place in other Australian cities, including Brisbane, Perth, and Hobart.

Escalating tensions and hope

The conflict’s repercussions are not confined to the surrounding regions. Tensions have escalated in Egypt and Jordan due to Israel’s urging of its citizens to immediately leave both countries. Iran-backed militias in Iraq have issued warnings to U.S. forces to evacuate immediately or face more attacks on their bases in Iraq and elsewhere in the region.

Amid the escalating tensions and humanitarian crisis, there glimmers a faint ray of hope. Egypt opened the border crossing with Gaza, allowing relief to reach the Palestinians suffering from shortages of food, medicine, and water due to the Israeli siege. Over 200 trucks carrying around 3,000 tons of aid were positioned near the crossing before entering Gaza, signaling a crucial step in providing assistance to the affected population.

In France, the release of two American hostages held in Gaza was welcomed by President Emmanuel Macron, who expressed hope that this could lead to the freedom of other hostages, including French-Israelis. Macron is considering a visit to the Middle East to discuss the situation with regional leaders, highlighting the international attention and concern this conflict has garnered.

Mehbooba Mufti Holding a Palestinian flag during a protest march in Srinagar | Sajad Hameed

Protesters shout anti-Israel slogans during a rally to show solidarity with the people of Palestine in Srinagar. | Sajad Hameed

As the world watches this conflict with bated breath, the human cost of this conflict continues to rise, underlining the urgency for a peaceful resolution. The stance of Mehbooba Mufti amid global outcry is a testament to the shared desire for peace and justice in the conflict-hit region.

“There is already too much terrorism in the world but due to this and injustice, more people will take up arms, which can worsen the situation in the world. So the oppressors of Israel should vacate Palestine," Mufti said.