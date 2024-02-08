J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Condemns Srinagar Terror Attack

Manoj Sinha, file picture |

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the heinous terror attack on two civilians in Srinagar on Wednesday, the L-G's office said.

He extended his condolences to the family of the civilian shot dead by the terrorists and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a tweet, the L-G said: "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous terror attack in Srinagar on Amritpal & Rohit from Amritsar. I condemn in strongest terms this brutal act, which has snuffed out an innocent life. In this hour of grief, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

"Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured Rohit. A team of doctors is doing their best to take care of him. No efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice. Directed the civil and the police administration to ensure all assistance to the families."