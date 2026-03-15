J&K: Indian Army Foils LoC Infiltration Bid In Uri, Pakistan-Backed Terrorist Eliminated | Representational Image

Jammu: Alert troops of the Army foiled an infiltration bid on Sunday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, and during the operation, one terrorist was killed.

Srinagar headquartered Chinar Corps of the Army said on X, “Based on a specific intelligence input provided by #JKP regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on intervening night of 14-15 Mar 26 in Gen area Buchhar, Uri sector."

“Alert troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged resulting in terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the Contact a Pak terrorist was eliminated," the Army further said.

Warlike stores, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition, have been recovered by the troops.

The Army said that the anti-infiltration operation continued.

More details were awaited.

Earlier, one terrorist was gunned down while trying to cross the LoC on March 10 in the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.

The Army had said that the movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar, Nowshera, along the LoC. Responding with swift and calibrated combat action, alert troops engaged the infiltrators, triggering an exchange of fire. In the ensuing engagement, one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist was eliminated, effectively thwarting any breach of the LoC.

Army is deployed along the 740 km-long LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The LoC is situated in Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts of the Valley and in Poonch, Rajouri and partly in Jammu district of Jammu division.

In addition to the LoC, J&K has a 240 km-long international border situated in Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts where the Border Security Force (BSF) is deployed.

The Army and the BSF are deployed to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling and drone activity initiated from the Pakistani side.

Drones are used by terror outfits with the help of Pakistan's ISI to drop payloads of arms, ammunition, cash and drugs on the Indian side of the border.

These payloads are picked up by the overground workers (OGWs) of the terrorists and then passed on to the terrorists to sustain terrorism in the union territory.

The Army and BSF have deployed special hi-tech anti-drone equipment along the border to check the drone menace, while human surveillance and intelligence continue to monitor the activities on the border 24/7. Drones are used more often by the enemy along the international border rather than the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

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