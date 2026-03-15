 'You Are An Islam Sympathiser': Laura Loomer Hits Back At Rajdeep Sardesai After Conclave Clash, Shares Old Video Of Mehdi Hasan Calling Non-Muslims ‘Animals And Cattle’
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HomeIndia'You Are An Islam Sympathiser': Laura Loomer Hits Back At Rajdeep Sardesai After Conclave Clash, Shares Old Video Of Mehdi Hasan Calling Non-Muslims ‘Animals And Cattle’

'You Are An Islam Sympathiser': Laura Loomer Hits Back At Rajdeep Sardesai After Conclave Clash, Shares Old Video Of Mehdi Hasan Calling Non-Muslims ‘Animals And Cattle’

American commentator Laura Loomer hit back at journalist Rajdeep Sardesai after a clash at the India Today Conclave 2026, where he accused her of racism and Islamophobia. Loomer responded online, sharing an old clip of Mehdi Hasan allegedly describing non-Muslims as “animals and cattle,” questioning Sardesai for hosting him and accusing him of media double standards.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, March 15, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
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American political commentator Laura Loomer has responded to journalist Rajdeep Sardesai after the two clashed during a panel discussion at the India Today Conclave 2026.

Following the exchange, Loomer posted a message on social media accusing Sardesai of unfairly labeling her remarks as “racist” and “Islamophobic” during the discussion.

Viral Post Targets Mehdi Hasan Interview

In her X post, Loomer referenced Sardesai’s interview with British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, sharing an old video clip she claimed shows Hasan referring to non-Muslims as “animals and cattle.”

She wrote, Rajdeep Sardesai you attacked me during my panel at the Indiatoday Conclave and accused me of “racism” and “Islamophobia” for speaking about Islam. Yet just 10 days ago, you hosted Mehdi Hasan on your show despite him referring to non-Muslims as “animals and cattle.” Here is the video. Do you believe Hindus are “kafir” as he suggests?

You had no problem giving him a platform even after his past remarks about wanting to see more planes crash in America. Did you confront him about that or demand an apology? Or do you only raise your voice when targeting women on stage?

Why invite someone condemned by the Trump administration for supporting jihad while accusing others of bigotry? That looks like a double standard. Stop siding with those who justify violence in the name of Islam. And I’m not taking lectures from someone who has repeatedly tried to bring ZohranKMamdani onto his show.

Loomer argued that Sardesai’s willingness to host Hasan while criticizing her comments reflected what she described as “media double standards.” She questioned why Hasan was invited on the show despite the resurfaced clip.

Background To The Conclave Dispute

The onstage confrontation reportedly stemmed from Loomer’s past social media remarks about former US Vice President Kamala Harris, which had earlier sparked criticism online.

During the panel discussion, Sardesai raised concerns about those remarks and called them offensive, invoking the idea of Indian hospitality while criticising what he described as anti-Indian rhetoric.

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Debate Spreads Online

Loomer’s response and the resurfaced clip quickly circulated online, with supporters and critics debating the exchange between the two media figures.

While some social media users backed Loomer’s claim of double standards in media debates around Islam and free speech, others defended Sardesai’s criticism and argued that the Conclave discussion was addressing broader concerns about rhetoric targeting communities.

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