'Pakistan’s Biggest Export To World Is Islamic Terrorism': Trump Loyalist Laura Loomer

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Far-right political activist and a loyalist of US President Donald Trump, Laura Loomer has said that Pakistan's biggest export to the world is"Islamic terrorism".

"Pakistan's biggest export to the world is Islamic terrorism, and I don't believe the US should be cosying up to the Pakistani government at all," she made the statement while speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026.

Loomer said that several terror attacks across the world could be traced back to Pakistan. Loomer, who was a constant presence beside Trump during his campaign, asserted that recent terror attacks in India and the UK were linked to extremist networks in Pakistan.

"Pakistan operates as an openly jihadist and pro-Sharia state, and when you look at many of the Islamist terror attacks around the world, there is often some connection back to Pakistan," Loomer added.

To back her claim, Loomer cited last week's conviction of a Pakistani national, Asif Merchant, for plotting to assassinate President Trump and senior American politicians. Merchant has been accused of trying to recruit people in the US to target Trump at the behest of Iran.

"Without the leadership of Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu, the world would be more susceptible to Islamic militants," she said.