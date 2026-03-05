Pakistan Hit By 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Recorded At 10 km Depth; No Immediate Damage Reported

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan at a shallow depth of 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology | Representational Image

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 5: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Pakistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 4.3, On: 04/03/2026 22:52:15 IST, Lat: 28.85 N, Long: 67.15 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan,” NCS wrote.

Pakistan among most earthquake-prone regions

Pakistan is considered one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world due to its geographical location along the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide.

Several regions lie near major fault lines

Regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan lie near major fault lines, making them particularly vulnerable to seismic activity.

Punjab and Sindh, located along the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate, also remain vulnerable.

