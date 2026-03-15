Centre Revokes NSA Against Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk After Six Months, Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk | X

Srinagar: To bring end to simmering discontent to Ladakh, the centre on Saturday revoked National Security Act (NSA) slapped against Ladakh social Activist Sonam Wangchuk nearly six month later , when supreme court was supposed to hear the case on March 17, 2026.

The detention of Wangchuk had triggered discontent in the region when he was amid widespread protests for application of rule 6 or the restoration of the statehood to the region following its declaration of union territory on August 5, 2019 with the revocation of article 370, 35 A of Jammu and Kashmir , of which Ladakh was part.

Interestingly, the Leh division of the Ladakh with large population of Buddhists rejoiced the revocation of special status of J&K and separation of the Ladakh from former state and forming it as union territory without assembly , under direct central rule. It was same Sonam Wangchuk who,along with his followers organized celebrations in the region, who were accusing the J&K political class of being biased against Ladakh. However, Muslim population of Kargil protested against the revocation of the Article 370.

Protests Spread Beyond Ladakh After Activist’s Arrest

Wangchuk was detained on September 26 last year under the NSA for allegedly playing a role in instigating the violent protest in Ladakh on September 24, when he sat on hunger strike, which led to four deaths in police firing.

The home ministry on Saturday in its order said that the government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region and revoked the PSA against Wangchuk .

Interestingly, last year few days after the arrest of Ladakh activist Wangchuk under NSA , Buddhist men and women in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar came out on the streets to protest against the government action. Similar protests were seen in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand too. Hundreds of people held a candlelight vigil and organised a peaceful march on 2 October, 2025 in the streets of Itanagar and raised slogans against Wangchuk’s detention.

The Buddhists of Arunachal Pradesh too, were aghast with the arrest of Wangchuk and maintained that they are all fellow tribals who understand the importance of the decision-making power for tribals and also why Delhi shouldn’t be making decisions for us.

Importantly, China is eyeing at Arunchal Pradesh and other northeast states (seven sisters) including Ladakh. Though the people of Ladakh are not inclined to China but several of the seven sister states of the country show some interest in alignment with China, which created fear in the minds of the thinkers in the Indian Union, which perhaps warranted the revocation of Sonam Wangchuk.

Notably , the US-Isreal and Iran war equally seems to have played part in the rethink over the detention of the Ladakh social activist where China is reportedly some miles inside Indian territory and the unrest in the people of Ladakh probable quickened the release of Wangchuk , to cool the tempers in the region, to avert the Chinses advancement into Ladakh region with people’s support there