West Bengal News: ‘Change Is Imminent In Bengal,’ Says PM Modi At Brigade Rally In Kolkata | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X - @narendramodi

Kolkata, March 14: Appealing to the regional sentiment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday started his speech in Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Bengali.

Mentioning that the ‘change is imminent’, Modi stated that Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are ‘perplexed’.

Speaking at a massive BJP rally in Kolkata. Across West Bengal, people are rising in anger against TMC’s corruption, cut money syndicates, violence and years of misrule.@BJP4Bengal https://t.co/Hlv692DsOE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2026

“The crowd today is testimony to what Bengal is thinking today. It is not just about bringing a change in the government but it is for saving the soul of Bengal. Bengal once used to lead the country. No matter how hard this tyrannical government tries, it won’t be able to stop the storm of change,” said Modi.

Attack on TMC government

The Prime Minister also mentioned that after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms the government in West Bengal, alongside ‘development’ it will also ‘settle scores with the TMC’.

“Bengal will again have rule of law. First Congress, then Communists and now TMC are filling up their pockets while development work in Bengal remains stalled. TMC is famous for cut money and syndicates. The central government schemes are not being given to the poor people of Bengal,” Modi added.

Notably, before addressing the Brigade Parade Ground rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various developmental projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in West Bengal.

Earlier in the 2021 Assembly elections, BJP claimed ‘Aab ki baar 200 par’ but had managed to win only 77 seats.

Scuffle between BJP and TMC ahead of rally

Showing video footage, TMC minister Shashi Panja claimed that she and her supporters were critically injured after saffron camp supporters allegedly hurled stones at her house, damaging its doors and windows.

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“Stones were hurled at my house. I am a woman minister of this state. Many sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the hospital. Is this the culture of BJP? They are filled with goons,” said Panja.

The saffron camp leaders, however, rubbished the allegation.