J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik blames Pakistan for deaths of three civilians, says no plan to restore prepaid mobile services

On Wednesday, Governor Satya Pal Malik showed concern over deaths of three civilian in Jammu and Kashmir. He also claimed that Pakistan has hand in the deaths of the three Kashmiri civilians.

Governor Satya Pal Malik told the News18, "This is a matter of grave concern, poor people who are migrating to the state to earn a living are being killed like this. This is happening on Pakistan's directions to create disturbance in the state. We will not allow this to happen. We will not spare such people."

Since the post-paid services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir has seen several bloody attacks. The News18 report states that, three people were killed. The civilians who were killed are Punjab-based apple trader, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh and a truck driver from Rajasthan.

Malik also said that there is not plan on restoring prepaid mobile services. He claimed that the pre-paid mobile services can be misused by Pakistani nationals. He told News18, "We will start Internet services only when situation improves."

Mobile phone services for post-paid subscribers resumed in Kashmir after 72 days on Monday noon, but without any internet facilities. By about 5 pm, SMS services had been suspended too, dulling the euphoria of about 40 lakh subscribers delighted at the prospect of their phones coming back to life, officials said. In Jammu, communication was restored within days of the blockade and mobile internet was started around mid-August. However, after its misuse, internet facilities on cell phones was snapped on August 18.