 J&K Forest Fire: Vast Tracts Of Land & Urban Areas Devastated After Blaze Erupts In 6 Districts Of Union Territory; Visuals Surface
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 08:34 AM IST
Jammu: Several fire incidents in the past 24 hours have devastated vast tracts of forest land and urban areas across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

No injuries or loss of life occurred during any of the incidents, which were reported in Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri, Kathua, and Poonch districts, they added.

Fire Incidents Reported From Many Places

In Poonch district, a blaze, which spread from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday night, triggered multiple mine explosions along the Salotri forward area, the officials said.

Despite the high intensity, the fire was controlled without any loss of life, they added.

Reasi district witnessed three separate forest fires in the Ardhkuwari, Bidda, and Mardi areas, which have now been extinguished, they said.

Brief Half Of Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Due To Fire Incident

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine was briefly halted due to the fire incident in the Lambi Keri-Ardhkuwari belt.

In Rajouri district, extensive forest areas such as Dungi, Grati, Bungaie, Tatapani, Kalakote, and Dhanore were affected in fire, resulting in significant forest damage, the officials said.

A school shed in the Jallas area also suffered damage. Fire and emergency services responded promptly, mobilising teams to contain and extinguish the blazes, they said.

In Kathua district, forest fires were reported in the Ramkote and Basholi areas. Massive flames also erupted in the Ramnagar forest division of Udhampur district, which has since been controlled without any casualties, they said.

A large fire erupted in the Ragoora forest area near the outskirts of Jammu city, spreading across vast tracts of land. The fire has been doused, they said. No casualties have been reported so far.

