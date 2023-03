J&K: Encounter breaks out in Mitrigam area of Pulwama | Representative image

J&K: An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Mitrigam area of Pulwama on Saturday early morning. Local police said security forces are on the job to control the situation.

#Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 17, 2023

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.