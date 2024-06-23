J&K Encounter: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Uri; Arms Recovered | Representative pic/ IANS

J&K: At least two terrorists were killed as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

According to a report by India Today citing sources, army personnel detected suspicious movement along the LoC in the Gohallan area of north Kashmir's Uri sector. When challenged, the militants opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response from the army.

In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, two terrorists were killed. A search operation by the army later led to the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the area.

2 More Terrorists Neutralised Earlier

Earlier in the week, another encounter in Baramulla resulted in the deaths of two terrorists and the injury of a police officer. This confrontation occurred in the Sopore area of Baramulla. A senior police officer informed India Today TV that the two terrorists killed in Hadipora, Sopore, had yet to be identified.

J&K Police Nab Local Who Helped Terrorists During Reasi Attack

Meanwhile in another major development, the Jammu and Kashmir police made a key arrest on Wednesday (June 19) in connection with the Reasi terror attack. The attack, which occurred on June 9, involved terrorists opening fire on a bus full of pilgrims, causing the vehicle to plunge into a gorge and resulting in nine fatalities.

The arrested individual, Hakim Din, is the first person to be detained in relation to the Reasi terror attack. According to police, Din provided crucial support to the terrorists, including food, shelter, and guidance. He allegedly helped the terrorists reach the attack site on the day of the incident and provided them with Rs 6,000.

"A major breakthrough has been achieved in the case concerning the terrorist attack on the pilgrim bus coming from Shiv Khori on June 9. In this connection, one terror associate, namely Hakim, 45, has been arrested in Reasi. This individual was involved in harboring the terrorists multiple times," said SSP Reasi, Mohita Sharma.

"Along with providing food and shelter, this person also acted as a guide and assisted the terrorists in reaching the incident spot. The arrested individual is a prime militant associate who played a crucial role in the execution of the attack. Further interrogation and investigation of the case are ongoing," she added.