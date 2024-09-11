 J&K Elections 2024: NCP Releases List Of 11 Candidates; Party To Go Solo For Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K Elections 2024: NCP Releases List Of 11 Candidates; Party To Go Solo For Polls

J&K Elections 2024: NCP Releases List Of 11 Candidates; Party To Go Solo For Polls

The party's National General Secretary and Jammu and Kashmir Incharge, Brijmohan Srivastav, revealed that 11 candidates will be contesting under the party's 'Clock' symbol. The NCP has chosen to contest without forming any alliances in the state.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar |

J&K: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced its first list of candidates for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, set to take place in 2024. The party's National General Secretary and Jammu and Kashmir Incharge, Brijmohan Srivastav, revealed that 11 candidates will be contesting under the party's 'Clock' symbol. The NCP has chosen to contest without forming any alliances in the state.

List Of Candidates Announced:

1. 01-KARNAH - Khan Ateek-U-Llaha
2. 02-TREHGAM - Sheikh Mustufa
3. 03-KUPWARA - Salima Bano
4. 04-LOLAB - Nasir Raheel Bhat
5. 06-LANGATE - Amina Rather
6. 08-RAFIABAD - Javaid Ahmad Dar
7. 12-WAGORA-KREERI - Inam Ul Rashid Mir
8. 13-PATTAN - Mohamd Ashraf Dar
9. 14-SONAWARI - Mehraj Uddain Najar
10. 15- BANDIPORA - Basharat Hussain Najar
11. 75- BAHU - Bishan Dass Baboriya

Kalpesh Mhamunkar

According to Srivastav, the party’s parliamentary board made the decision to field candidates in 11 constituencies for the third phase of the elections. Voting for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will take place in three phases, with the third phase scheduled for October 1, covering 40 constituencies.

FPJ Shorts
SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here
SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO Day 2: Public Offer Receives 5.02 Times Bids; NIIs Portion Subscribed Over 10x
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO Day 2: Public Offer Receives 5.02 Times Bids; NIIs Portion Subscribed Over 10x
Read Also
J&K Polls: Engineer Rashid Granted Bail To Fetch Votes From People Of Kashmir, Says Omar Abdullah;...
article-image

Senior leaders of the NCP, including National President Ajit Pawar and National Working President Praful Patel, have expressed their optimism about the party's growth in Jammu and Kashmir. They see the party’s involvement in the elections as a crucial step toward the development and welfare of the region’s people.

NCP leaders in the state have urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to participate actively in the electoral process to ensure the formation of a government that will work toward the betterment and future development of the region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan...

VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan...

After Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Targets Rahul Gandhi Over His Reservation Comment

After Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Targets Rahul Gandhi Over His Reservation Comment

Video: Woman Making Reel With Shivling Trips & Falls Into Ganga River In Haridwar

Video: Woman Making Reel With Shivling Trips & Falls Into Ganga River In Haridwar

J&K Elections 2024: NCP Releases List Of 11 Candidates; Party To Go Solo For Polls

J&K Elections 2024: NCP Releases List Of 11 Candidates; Party To Go Solo For Polls

'Those Preaching About National Interest & Reservation Should Look At Own Track Record,' Says...

'Those Preaching About National Interest & Reservation Should Look At Own Track Record,' Says...