J&K Elections 2024: NCP Releases List Of 11 Candidates; Party To Go Solo For Polls

Ajit Pawar |

J&K: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced its first list of candidates for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, set to take place in 2024. The party's National General Secretary and Jammu and Kashmir Incharge, Brijmohan Srivastav, revealed that 11 candidates will be contesting under the party's 'Clock' symbol. The NCP has chosen to contest without forming any alliances in the state.

List Of Candidates Announced:

1. 01-KARNAH - Khan Ateek-U-Llaha

2. 02-TREHGAM - Sheikh Mustufa

3. 03-KUPWARA - Salima Bano

4. 04-LOLAB - Nasir Raheel Bhat

5. 06-LANGATE - Amina Rather

6. 08-RAFIABAD - Javaid Ahmad Dar

7. 12-WAGORA-KREERI - Inam Ul Rashid Mir

8. 13-PATTAN - Mohamd Ashraf Dar

9. 14-SONAWARI - Mehraj Uddain Najar

10. 15- BANDIPORA - Basharat Hussain Najar

11. 75- BAHU - Bishan Dass Baboriya

Kalpesh Mhamunkar

According to Srivastav, the party’s parliamentary board made the decision to field candidates in 11 constituencies for the third phase of the elections. Voting for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will take place in three phases, with the third phase scheduled for October 1, covering 40 constituencies.

Senior leaders of the NCP, including National President Ajit Pawar and National Working President Praful Patel, have expressed their optimism about the party's growth in Jammu and Kashmir. They see the party’s involvement in the elections as a crucial step toward the development and welfare of the region’s people.

NCP leaders in the state have urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to participate actively in the electoral process to ensure the formation of a government that will work toward the betterment and future development of the region.