J&K Election Results 2024: National Conference's Tanvir Sadiq Wins From Zadibal Assembly Constituency By 16,173 Votes

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) leader Tanvir Sadiq won the Zadibal Assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission website, he won by 16,173 votes, defeating the People's Conference's Abid Hussain Ansari.

Sadiq said that he will raise the people's voice in the Assembly.

"I am thankful to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for giving the mandate to me. I assure them that I will raise their voice in the Assembly. I am happy with the way the mandate has been given to the National Conference," Sadiq told the reporters.

#WATCH | Srinagar | After winning from Zadibal Assembly constituency, National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq says, "I am thankful to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for giving the mandate to me. I assure them that I will raise their voice in the Assembly. I am happy with the way… pic.twitter.com/0CqDbIiRs1 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

Tanvir Sadiq of NC wins his debut elections from Zadibal constituency in #Srinagar#JammuAndKashmir #JammuKashmirElections2024 pic.twitter.com/LNzL6TztZY — Hakeem Irfan Rashid (@HakeemIrfan) October 8, 2024

Latest Update From The Election Commission Of India

According to the latest update from the Election Commission website, the candidates of the NC-Congress alliance are either leading or have won 48 seats of the total 90. The BJP candidates are leading or have won 29 seats.

Meanwhile, as the latest trends in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly vote counting showed the National Conference-Congress alliance leading more than half of the seats, the NC chief Farooq Abdullah appeared at the balcony of his house here to greet his supporters displaying a show of strength.

The voting results decide the electoral fate of several former ministers including Tara Chand, Muzaffar Baig, Raman Bhalla, Basharat Bukha Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina, Yousuf Tarigami, and several others.

J&K Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra On Assembly Election Results

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra said that the final results would be accordingly and further added that the alliance partners would have to sit and formulate how the power-sharing has to be done.

Speaking to ANI, Karra said "I have been maintaining that our mark will cross 50 in Jammu and Kashmir. I am still hoping that the final results will be accordingly. Any person or political party who is on the page of keeping away the BJP, they are most welcome. The nomination of the five MLA seats by the LG is pre-meditated, pre-conceived, and pre-poll rigging. They have insulted the popular mandate and they just wanted to convert the majority into minority and vice versa."