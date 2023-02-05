e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K demolition drive: TRF threatens to 'kill and target anyone' in revenue department

J&K demolition drive: TRF threatens to 'kill and target anyone' in revenue department

TRF claims that it will "kill and target anyone who owns or drives" the bulldozers or JCBs that are carrying out the anti-encroachment drive in J&K.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Resistance Front on Sunday issued a death threat against employees of the revenue department of Jammu & Kashmir for the demolition drive that it is carrying out in the state.

TRF, which is known as the proxy group of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, claims that it will "kill and target anyone who owns or drives" the bulldozers or JCBs that are carrying out the anti-encroachment drive in J&K.

"...from peon to the clerk to Patwari, Naib Tehsildar or Tehsildar or DC. Involved or not. Whosoever is working in this department (revenue) is on the Target List," TRF's threat letter stated.

Read Also
LeT-TRF terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
article-image

Demolition drive only against 'influential persons'

Protests have broken out in several place in J&K against the demolition drive, which the authorities claim is being carried out against land illegally occupied by "influential persons".

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday demanded a formal order from the Raj Bhavan to spare the poor in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

His party members took out a protest march from the party office at Sonwar and blocked the main road near Sonwar Chowk.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has assured that "only influential and powerful people who misused their position and violated the law to encroach upon the state land" would face action.

Read Also
Jammu & Kashmir: Top TRF commander including 3 militants gunned in encounter in Rambagh area of...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Odisha: 2 labourers dead, several injured in gas pipeline explosion in Nayagarh

Odisha: 2 labourers dead, several injured in gas pipeline explosion in Nayagarh

Funds for women and child welfare remain unused by Bengal government, says Smriti Irani

Funds for women and child welfare remain unused by Bengal government, says Smriti Irani

Punjab Congress chief urges CM Bhagwant Mann for Navjot Singh Sidhu’s early release

Punjab Congress chief urges CM Bhagwant Mann for Navjot Singh Sidhu’s early release

TMC promises ‘Bengal model’ in Tripura ahead of assembly polls

TMC promises ‘Bengal model’ in Tripura ahead of assembly polls

West Bengal: In Malda, two groups of TMC workers clash with each other; shooting leaves several...

West Bengal: In Malda, two groups of TMC workers clash with each other; shooting leaves several...