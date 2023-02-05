J&K demolition drive: TRF threatens to 'kill and target anyone' in revenue department

The Resistance Front on Sunday issued a death threat against employees of the revenue department of Jammu & Kashmir for the demolition drive that it is carrying out in the state.

TRF, which is known as the proxy group of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, claims that it will "kill and target anyone who owns or drives" the bulldozers or JCBs that are carrying out the anti-encroachment drive in J&K.

"...from peon to the clerk to Patwari, Naib Tehsildar or Tehsildar or DC. Involved or not. Whosoever is working in this department (revenue) is on the Target List," TRF's threat letter stated.

Demolition drive only against 'influential persons'

Protests have broken out in several place in J&K against the demolition drive, which the authorities claim is being carried out against land illegally occupied by "influential persons".

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday demanded a formal order from the Raj Bhavan to spare the poor in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

His party members took out a protest march from the party office at Sonwar and blocked the main road near Sonwar Chowk.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has assured that "only influential and powerful people who misused their position and violated the law to encroach upon the state land" would face action.