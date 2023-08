J&K: CRPF Jawan's Dead Body Found In Pulwama; Suicide Suspected | Representative Image

J&K: The dead body of a CRPF jawan was found in a village in the Pulwama district in the wee hours of Saturday. "A jawan of F 112 BN CRPF, Ct/Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead in a pool of blood, on the intervening night of 11th and 12th August at around 1.55 am after gunshots were heard near SAIL Chersoo. The apparent cause of death is suicide," confirmed Police.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.