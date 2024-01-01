J&K: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 15 In JE Exam Irregularities Case; ASI, CRPF Personnel, Army Sepoy, Teacher Among Accused

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 15 In JE Exam Irregularities Case: ASI, CRPF Personnel, Army Sepoy, Teacher Among Accused | Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against 15 accused, including the then Assistant Sub Inspector of J&K Police, the then Head Constable/Constable of CRPF, the then Sepoy of the Army, a Teacher, and private persons, in an ongoing investigation of a case related to irregularities in the written examination of JE (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department, J&K Government.

Background details of case

CBI had registered a case on 9 January 2023, on the request from the Government of J&K regarding irregularities in the written examination of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department, Government of J&K, conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

It was found during the investigation that a private person entered into a conspiracy with other accused. In pursuance of the conspiracy, an employee of a printing press allegedly stole the question paper of the JE (Civil) examination and handed it over to the said private person. The private person contacted other accused to arrange/solicit candidates for the sale of leaked questions. It was further alleged that the candidates were taken to Panchkula in tempo travellers & taxis and provided leaked question papers in lieu of money.

Investigation was spread across several states

The investigation was spread across several states involving the analysis of voluminous technical data, bank accounts, toll data, and the examination of more than 100 witnesses. After the investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused.

The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by the CBI and evidence collected by it. Under Indian law, accused are presumed to be innocent until their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.