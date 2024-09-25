J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 10.22 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded As Of 9 AM In 2nd Phase Of Voting

Image Of Voters Outside A Polling Booth In Srinagar | ECI | X

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 10.22 percent voter turnout as of 9 am in the second phase of polls, according to the Election Commission of India.

As per the ECI, the Poonch district recorded a 14.41 percent turnout, followed by Reasi with 13.37 percent, Rajouri with 12.71 percent, Ganderbal with 12.61 percent, Budgam with 10.91 percent turnout and Srinagar with the lowest voter turnout at 4.70 percent.

Voting, which commenced at 7 am today, is underway across the Union Territory. It will conclude at 6 pm.

Bronze medal-winning Paralympian archer Rakesh Kumar on Wednesday reached at a polling booth in Katra to cast his vote.

In several parts of the territory, voters were seen waiting in the long queues, waiting for their turn to cast vote.

#WATCH | J&K: People queue up at a polling station in Jammu to vote in the second phase of the Assembly elections today.



Eligible voters in 26 constituencies across six districts of the UT are exercising their franchise today. pic.twitter.com/TxfHLkfwtm — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

Enthusiasm Grips People Of The Territory

As elections are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 10 years, enthusiasm grips people of the territory, whether Jammu, Srinagar or Ganderbal, a long queue of voters were seen waiting outside the polling station to cast their vote.

Similar visuals have been appeared from the Government Middle School in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi assembly constituency of Katra.

Statement Of National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice president and party candidate from Ganderbal and Budgam, Omar Abdullah said that they are expecting a good turnout from the second phase also as the people of Jammu and Kashmir was waiting for elections from 10 years.

"We have been waiting for 10 years (for elections), and the first phase went well. We expect a good turnout from the second phase also...This participation is not because of the government of India it is in spite of everything the government of India did. They have humiliated people, and all the machinery of the government to detain and harass people...All election days are important. Yes, I have a personal stake in this but all phases are important..." Abdullah said.

#WATCH | Omar Abdullah says, "Today, polling for second phase is underway. Right now, as per the reports, voters are voting in large numbers. I am always asked what are our expectations. No candidate contests to lose. We expect that maximum votes today will go to NC candidates… https://t.co/E5AOYhiAXG pic.twitter.com/1GmhJZAwle — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

A 102-year-old voter, Hagi Karam Din Bhat came at the polling station in Reasi instead of choosing voting from home.

The Election Commission of India tweeted, "A 102-year-old centenarian voter, Hagi Karam Din Bhat, chose to celebrate the festival of democracy at the polling station in Reasi instead of voting from home."

Age is no barrier to participation. ✨ #VoiceYourChoice



A 102-year-old centenarian voter, Hagi Karam Din Bhat, chose to celebrate the festival of democracy at the polling station in Reasi instead of voting from home 🫡#Phase2 #JammuKashmirAssemblyElections



🎥 @ddnews_jammu pic.twitter.com/SIEWu695H6 — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) September 25, 2024

About The 2nd Phase Of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am on Wednesday. Over 25 lakh eligible voters will seal the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory.

From early morning, long queues of voters are being witnessed, waiting for their turn to exercise their right to franchise.

In this phase, 25,78,099 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballot, comprising 13,12,730 lakh male voters, 12,65,316 lakh female voters and 53 third-gender voters.

The respective district administrations have made elaborative arrangements at all the polling stations for free, fair and transparent elections.

The last phase of polls will be held on October 1 and counting of votes will be held on October 8.