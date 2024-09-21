 J&K: 4 Jawans Killed, 28 Injured After Bus Carrying BSF Personnel For Poll Duty Falls Into Gorge In Budgam; Terrifying Visuals Surface
J&K: 4 Jawans Killed, 28 Injured After Bus Carrying BSF Personnel For Poll Duty Falls Into Gorge In Budgam; Terrifying Visuals Surface

The jawans were being transported for election duty as part of the second phase of Assembly polls. Rescue operations, supported by local residents, were swiftly initiated and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
J&K: 4 Jawans Killed, 28 Injured After Bus Carrying BSF Personnel For Poll Duty Falls Into Gorge In Budgam; Terrifying Visuals Surface

Budgam: A tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district resulted in the deaths of four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and left 28 others injured. The incident occurred on Friday when a bus carrying 36 BSF personnel fell into a deep gorge near the Brel area of Watarhaal.

The jawans were being transported for election duty as part of the second phase of Assembly polls. Rescue operations, supported by local residents, were swiftly initiated and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Visuals Show Horrifying Scenes From Crash Site

Visuals from the scene displayed the severity of the horrific accident, with the bus seen severely damaged. Locals can be seen rushing to rescue the jawans injured in the crash.

article-image

One Army Personnel Killed In Crash Earlier This Week

This incident follows a similarly unfortunate accident earlier in the week. An Army vehicle met with an accident on Tuesday, in the Manjakote area of Rajouri district, resulting in the death of one personnel, identified as Baljeet Singh.

Four other Army personnel were injured in the incident. Following the accident, the injured were initially taken to the Government Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Manjakote before being transferred to the Armed Forces' 150 General Hospital in Rajouri for further treatment.

article-image

The Indian Army's GOC White Knight Corps expressed condolences to the family of the fallen soldier, Lance Naik Baljeet Singh. In a message posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the GOC and all ranks of the White Knight Corps offered their sympathies to Singh’s family and extended prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"GOC WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks expressed condolences to the family of L/Nk Baljeet Sing, the braveheart who lost his life in a tragic road accident near Manjakote, Rajouri, during counter-insurgency duty. We pray for the recovery of the injured," GOC White KnightCorps posted on X.

