J&K: 1 Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Kulgam; Search Operation Underway | Representative Image

J&K: One terrorist was killed and a policeman was injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Hoowra village in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

Arms & Ammunition Recovered After Encounter

"One local terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," officials said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area. After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Recent Encounters Reported In J&K

In a joint operation, the Indian Army and Kashmir Police killed four terrorists in the Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector in Kupwara on June 23 in the morning. The terrorists were trying to infiltrate our side from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Kupwara region of the Jammu & Kashmir on June 16 in the morning. A massive search operation is underway in the region, confirmed ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

An encounter was underway between terrorists and security personnel in Kupwara's Jumagand area, confirmed J&K police earlier in the morning that day.

According to reports, this incident was the first major attempt at infiltration this year from the Kupwara sector in Kashmir.

Two Terrorists Killed Earlier

On June 13, two terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.

Two (02) #terrorists have been #neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of #Kupwara district. Search still continues.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2023

"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.