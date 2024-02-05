Jharkhand Trust Vote Begins, JMM Favours Majority; Hemant Soren Participates

Champai Soren To Take Oath As Jharkhand CM Today |

Newly appointed Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren faced the crucial floor test as the 2-day special session of the assembly began on Monday. CM Champai Soren in his address alleged that a witchhunt has been executed by the Centre against Jharkhand government. He also alleged that ex-CM Hemant Soren is held for crimes he never committed.

Further he stated that Hemant Soren is the real owner of the land involved in the alleged scam. He further stated that the Modi government is making disgusting use of the central agencies against Hemant Soren.

Around 40 MLAs of the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, who were camping in a private resort outside Hyderabad amid poaching fears, had returned to the State on Sunday night.

The legislators were hustled to the private resort in Shamirpet after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren took over as the chief minister following Hemant Soren's arrest. After a night's stay at the Circuit House in Ranchi, they were brought to the assembly on Monday morning by bus.

Mahagathbandhan Claims Of Having Majority

The Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government claims that it enjoys the support of 47 MLAs. The ruling coalition of JMM, Congress and RJD has 29, 17 and one MLA, respectively. Ahead of the trust vote, Chief Minister Soren exuded confidence that the Mahagathbandhan government would survive the floor test and would also complete its full term.

The tenure of the JMM-led alliance government ends in November this year. Champai had taken oath as new Jharkhand CM at Raj Bhawan on Friday. Congress leader Alamgir Alan and RJD's Satyanand Bhogta also took oath as ministers.

Former Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, who was in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, also took part in the trust vote. The PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court has granted him permission to take part in the trust vote.

JMM MLA Agrees To Support Champai Govt

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan had asked Champai to prove his majority in 10 days. On the other hand, JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom, who had earlier raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership, agreed to conditionally support the Champai Soren government.

Hembrom said that his demands included imposition of prohibition in the state, protection of forests and water conservation and also strict enforcement of the Chota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act. He also demanded that no land should be acquired by the state or central government without the explicit approval of the Gram Sabhal and also a ban on the allocation of mining leases without the consent of the gram sabha. He also asserted that he would continue to protest till all his demands were conceded by the state government.