 Jharkhand: Train Runs Over Passengers At Railway Station In Jamtara, Disturbing Videos Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: Train Runs Over Passengers At Railway Station In Jamtara, Disturbing Videos Surface

Jharkhand: Train Runs Over Passengers At Railway Station In Jamtara, Disturbing Videos Surface

The Deputy Commissioner informed that a few deaths have been reported in the incident. However, he added that it was still too early to determine the exact number of deaths.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
Jamtara train accident site | X

Jamtara, February 28: In a major accident, a train ran over some passengers at Kala Jharia railway station in Jamtara of Jharkhand, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said.

The Deputy Commissioner informed further that a few deaths have been reported in the incident. However, he added that it was still too early to determine the exact number of deaths.

Read Also
Goods Train Ran Without Driver: Internal Report Highlights Negligence
article-image

12 Killed After Train Runs Over Passengers:

Medical teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot, he added. Further details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Police, Central Agencies Can Arrest Absconding TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan, Says...

West Bengal Police, Central Agencies Can Arrest Absconding TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan, Says...

West Bengal: Congress Leader Kaustav Bagchi Quits Party

West Bengal: Congress Leader Kaustav Bagchi Quits Party

West Bengal: BJP Delegation Meets Chief Electoral Officer Over Fake Voters Issue

West Bengal: BJP Delegation Meets Chief Electoral Officer Over Fake Voters Issue

Jharkhand: Train Runs Over Passengers At Railway Station In Jamtara, Disturbing Videos Surface

Jharkhand: Train Runs Over Passengers At Railway Station In Jamtara, Disturbing Videos Surface

Bulldozer Action Against Rat Miner Wakeel Hassan, Whose Team Evacuated 41 Trapped Workers From...

Bulldozer Action Against Rat Miner Wakeel Hassan, Whose Team Evacuated 41 Trapped Workers From...