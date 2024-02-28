Jharkhand: Train Runs Over Passengers At Railway Station In Jamtara, Disturbing Videos Surface

Jamtara train accident site | X

Jamtara, February 28: In a major accident, a train ran over some passengers at Kala Jharia railway station in Jamtara of Jharkhand, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said.

The Deputy Commissioner informed further that a few deaths have been reported in the incident. However, he added that it was still too early to determine the exact number of deaths.

Breaking:



A train ran over the passengers at #Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara. Some deaths have been reported. The exact number of deaths will be confirmed later. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot: Deputy Commissioner, #Jamtara



More details awaited.… pic.twitter.com/gIAlkpbRL1 — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) February 28, 2024

12 Killed After Train Runs Over Passengers:

#Jharkhand: Nearly 12 people have lost their lives in a #trainaccident near #KalijhariyaHalt under #Asansol railway division in #Jamtara district. According to sources, these people have been cut off by a passing Express train between #Asansol and #Jhajha. pic.twitter.com/8Zhi2C2zyK — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 28, 2024

Medical teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot, he added. Further details are awaited.