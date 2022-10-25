e-Paper Get App
Jharkhand: Top leader of banned outfit arrested in Chatra

Jharkhand: Top leader of banned outfit arrested in Chatra

The person was wanted in several extortion cases in Chatra besides Gaya district in Bihar.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: Top leader of banned outfit arrested in Chatra | Representative pic
Jharkhand: A self-styled 'area commander' of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit was arrested in Chatra district, police said on Tuesday.

The person was wanted in several extortion cases in Chatra besides Gaya district in Bihar. 

Mobile phone and cartridges seized

The extremist identified as Virendra Bhokta alias Satyendra alias Bihari was arrested in Hunterganj Police Station limits, along the Jharkhand-Bihar border, around 210 km from state capital Ranchi, on Monday. 

Chatra Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar said that a rifle, four cartridges and a mobile phone were seized from his possession. 

