Jharkhand: Police files FIR against BJP MP, 6 others for entering ATC without permission

The Deoghar police in Jharkhand have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against three BJP MPs and six others for allegedly entering the Air Traffic Control (ATC) room at the airport without permission and forcibly extracting a clearance for their chartered flight to New Delhi.

The police said the airport is not allowed night take-off or landing. Those named in the FIR include MP Nishikant Dubey, his two sons Kanishk Kant and Mahikant, MP Manoj Tiwari and Deoghar airport director.

In retaliation, Nishikant Dubey filed an FIR against Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar, Manjunath Bhajantri, for unauthorised entry to the airport and viewing CCTV footage. He urged the Superintendent of Police to initiate police action.

Later on Saturday, twitter witnessed a war of words with Dubey asking Bhajantri to not to work as agent of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He even advised him to follow the high standards of Indian Administrative Service.

The three MPs had reportedly gone to Dumka to meet the family of Ankita Kumari Singh, who died of burn injuries after petrol attack by a stalker.

Theyhadhanded over a cheque of Rs 28 lakh to her father. Meanwhile, Bhajantri alleged that the MPs made unauthorised entry into the ATC room after sunset and misusedtheir positions to facilitate a late evening take-off, endangering the security of other passengers.

“I am in high court fighting a case for your delay in facilitating night landing facilities. You are in contempt of court,” Dubey tweeted past midnight on Friday. “But, when the nightlanding facility/IFR is not there, and so many flights get cancelled every other day, how did your chartered plane take off at 1817 hours when the sunset time was 1803hours?” Bhajantri said.