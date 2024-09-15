Jharkhand: PM Modi's Jamshedpur Roadshow Cancelled Due To Heavy Rain

Tatanagar (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Sunday, has been cancelled due to heavy and continuous rainfall.

In a post on X, Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi informed that the roadshow of PM Modi has been cancelled.

"Due to continuous and heavy rains in Jamshedpur, the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city today has been cancelled for the time being," Marandi posted on X.

The Prime Minister on Sunday started his three-day visit to Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha.

PM Modi will flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar, during his visit to Jharkhand and will also lay the foundation stone of various Railway projects worth more than Rs. 660 crores and distribute sanction letters to 20 thousand Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gravin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries.

Tweet Of PM Modi

In a post on X, PM Modi emphasised on the development of Jharkhand and said that the government is determined for the rapid development of Jharkhand.

"We are determined for the rapid development of Jharkhand. Today at around 10 am, I will have the privilege of flagging off six 'Vande Bharat' trains at Tatanagar, as well as laying the foundation stone and inaugurating many more projects. Apart from this, I will also be a part of the program related to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin," PM said on X.

झारखंड के तेज विकास के लिए हम कृतसंकल्प हैं। आज सुबह करीब 10 बजे टाटानगर में छह 'वंदे भारत' को हरी झंडी दिखाने के साथ साथ कई और परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास और उद्घाटन का सौभाग्य मिलेगा । इसके अलावा पीएम आवास योजना-ग्रामीण के लाभार्थियों से जुड़े कार्यक्रम का भी हिस्सा बनूंगा।… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2024

IMD Issues Red Alert For Jharkhand, West Bengal & Chhattisgarh

Earlier today, IMD issued a rain alert for Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

"Deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal moved slowly westward with a speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 15th September 2024, over the same region near latitude 22.6° N and longitude 88.0° E, about 40 km west-northwest of Kolkata (West Bengal), 130 km east-southeast of Bankura (West Bengal), 190 km east of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and 290 km east-southeast of Ranchi (Jharkhand)," the IMD posted on X.

"It is likely to move slowly, nearly westwards across Gangetic West Bengal and maintain its intensity of deep depression till evening of today, the 15th September. Thereafter, it will continue to move nearly westwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a depression during subsequent 24 hours," IMD stated.