PM Modi To Flag Off 6 Vande Bharat Trains At Jharkhand's Tatanagar Today

Vande Bharat (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Images

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar, during his visit to Jharkhand, on Sunday at 10 am.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various Railway projects worth more than Rs. 660 crores and distribute sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gravin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries.

Taking to X, PM Modi emphasised on the development of Jharkhand.

"We are determined for the rapid development of Jharkhand. Today at around 10 am, I will have the privilege of flagging off six 'Vande Bharat' trains at Tatanagar, as well as laying the foundation stone and inaugurating many more projects. Apart from this, I will also be a part of the program related to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin," PM said on X.

झारखंड के तेज विकास के लिए हम कृतसंकल्प हैं। आज सुबह करीब 10 बजे टाटानगर में छह 'वंदे भारत' को हरी झंडी दिखाने के साथ साथ कई और परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास और उद्घाटन का सौभाग्य मिलेगा । इसके अलावा पीएम आवास योजना-ग्रामीण के लाभार्थियों से जुड़े कार्यक्रम का भी हिस्सा बनूंगा।… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2024

About The 6 Vande Bharat Trains To Be Flagged Off By PM Modi

PM Modi will flag off Six Vande Bharat trains. The trains will improve the connectivity on thr Tatanagar - Patna, Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah, Brahmapur - Tatanagar, Gaya - Howrah, Deoghar - Varanasi, Rourkela - Howrah routes.

These trains will boost religious tourism in the region by providing a faster mode of commute to pilgrimage sites like Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Jharkhand), Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Kalighat, and Belur Math in Kolkata (West Bengal).

About Madhupur Bye Pass Line

Along with this, PM will lay the foundation stone for the Madhupur Bye pass line in the Deoghar district and the Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot in the Hazaribag district of Jharkhand. After completion, the Madhupur Bypass line will facilitate in avoiding detention of trains on the Howrah-Delhi mainline and will also help in reducing travel time between Giridih and Jasidih, and Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot will help in facilitating the maintenance of coaching stocks at this station.

Read Also Pune Set To Receive 2 New Vande Bharat Trains On September 16; Check Details Inside

What Is Kurkura-Kanaroan Doubling?

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation Kurkura-Kanaroan doubling which is a part of the Bondamunda-Ranchi single line section and part of Rourkela-Gomoh route via Ranchi, Muri, and Chandrapura stations. The project will help in the increased mobility of Goods and Passenger traffic considerably. Apart from this, 04 Road under bridges (RUBs) shall also be dedicated to the nation Apart from this, Coal Mines industries in Dhanbad, Jute industries in Kolkata, and Iron & Steel allied industries in Durgapur will also get a major boost. enhancing safety for common people.

Prime Minister will also distribute sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries from Jharkhand. He will release the 1st installment of assistance to the beneficiaries. The Prime minister will also participate in the Griha Pravesh celebrations of 46 thousand beneficiaries.