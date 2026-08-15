Jharkhand: On Hunger-Strike, Devendra Nath Mahto Stopped From Attending Tiranga Yatra In Ranchi | Video | X @nextminutenews7

Ranchi: As India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto was allegedly stopped by police from participating in a Tiranga Yatra at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

The stadium is currently the main protest site, where thousands of people are demonstrating against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Mahto has entered his 14th day of indefinite hunger strike. He has been on a hunger strike since August 2. He was admitted to Sadar Hospital after the Ranchi Vidhan Sabha Gherao march, which turned chaotic after police unleashed lathicharges and used tear gas along with water cannons against the protesting students.

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Earlier in the day, Mahto informed that a heavy police deployment could be witnessed outside his hospital room after he expressed a desire to join the flag hoisting march today.

"After expressing my desire to participate in the flag hoisting and Tricolour March organised at the protest site, Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, a heavy police force has been deployed outside my room in the Sadar Hospital. What kind of freedom is this, after all? Are we not even free to hoist the Tricolour and participate in the Tricolour March in our own country? Despite the difficult circumstances, I want to join this program in a peaceful manner," Mahto posted on X.

As this happened, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured that the state government was working towards ensuring transparency in examinations, especially those conducted by bodies like the JPSC and JSSC.

"For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and their faith in us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured," Soren said while addressing the gathering at a state-level Independence Day celebration.

He said that the state government has initiated "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" and sought their suggestions to improve the education system. He said that the contribution of students remains crucial to establish a "good education system".

However, Mahto earlier issued a fervent appeal from his medical bed, cautioning participants against active attempts to derail and fracture the student movement in Jharkhand.

He alleged that external elements are trying to divert the direction of the protests nearly a month after its inception, further urging the participants not to let it break or scatter.

Meawhile, Student leader Ravinder Paswan, earlier in the day, said that on the occassion of the 80th Independence Day, the students protesting in Jharkhand will only talk about the country's freedom and will refrain from putting forth their demands before the government.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)