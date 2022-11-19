e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: Loco pilot, assistant run over by Howrah-Mumbai Mail while changing engine of goods train

Jharkhand: Loco pilot, assistant run over by Howrah-Mumbai Mail while changing engine of goods train

The passenger train was going through an adjacent line

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: Loco pilot, assistant run over by Howrah-Mumbai Mail while changing engine of goods train | Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

A loco pilot and his assistant were killed after they were run over by Howrah-Mumbai Mail at Rajkharswan yard in Jharkhand, a Railway official said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 12.18 am when 53-year-old loco pilot D K Sahana and 36-year-old assistant loco pilot Mohammad Afsar Alam were changing the engine of a goods train. They were posted at Chakradharpur, which comes under the South Eastern Railway zone.

The passenger train was going through an adjacent line, he said. 

The bodies were sent to the Railway hospital for post-mortem examination.

Read Also
Vande Bharat accident: RPF takes steps to avoid repeat incidents of train-cattle collisions
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand: Loco pilot, assistant run over by Howrah-Mumbai Mail while changing engine of goods train

Jharkhand: Loco pilot, assistant run over by Howrah-Mumbai Mail while changing engine of goods train

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew files PIL in Calcutta HC on distortion of history

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew files PIL in Calcutta HC on distortion of history

WATCH: Killer Aaftab Poonawala seen on camera with bag outside his house, police allege was carrying...

WATCH: Killer Aaftab Poonawala seen on camera with bag outside his house, police allege was carrying...

In line with NEP 2020, CBSE set to change its 10+2 system from upcoming academic year

In line with NEP 2020, CBSE set to change its 10+2 system from upcoming academic year

JEE Main 2023: Here's why candidates are tweeting #jeemainsinapril on Twitter; read tweets here

JEE Main 2023: Here's why candidates are tweeting #jeemainsinapril on Twitter; read tweets here