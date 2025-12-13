 Jharkhand: IndiGo Flight Suffers Tail Strike While Landing At Ranchi Airport
An IndiGo flight from Bhubaneswar suffered a tail strike while landing at Ranchi airport on Friday evening, causing a sudden jolt to passengers. Around 70 people were on board, all of whom were safe. The aircraft was grounded after being declared technically unfit, leading to the cancellation of its return flight and travel disruptions.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: IndiGo Flight Suffers Tail Strike While Landing At Ranchi Airport | File Pic (Representation Image)

Ranchi: An IndiGo flight suffered a tail strike while landing at the Ranchi airport, officials said on Saturday.

The incident happened around 7.30 pm on Friday when the Bhubaneswar-Ranchi flight was landing with around 70 passengers on board, they said.

"The tail of the aircraft touched the runway during landing. Passengers experienced a sudden jolt. However, they were all safe and unharmed," Ranchi airport Director Vinod Kumar told PTI.

The plane was grounded following the incident, as it was found to be technically ineligible for takeoff, he said.

"Its next departure from Ranchi to Bhubaneswar was cancelled. Some passengers cancelled their journey, while some rescheduled their travel. Some passengers were sent to Bhubaneswar by road," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

