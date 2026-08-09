Jharkhand Govt Ready To Cancel JPSC Prelim Exam, Recommends ED Probe Into Alleged Financial Irregularities

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | File Pic

Ranchi: Even as the stalemate continues over students’ demands for a CBI probe into the JSSC CGL examination, Jharkhand government on Sunday announced that it has agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC preliminary examination and the 2023-25 backlog examinations during their talks with job aspirants and students.

Addressing a press conference, state higher education minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said, “The government has agreed to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into alleged financial irregularities, a CID investigation into criminal aspects and the setting up of a fast-track court to ensure chargesheets are filed within 90 days."

He said that an expert committee comprising representatives from The Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, the Indian Institute of Management-Ranchi and XLRI, Jamshedpur, would also be constituted to recommend reforms in the examination system.

Meanwhile, job aspirants and students, led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Mancyh have braced for holding demonstrations before the state assembly on Monday in support of their demands including a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination.

Protesters proceeded with their original programme to demonstrate before the state assembly, which is presently in session, after talks with government representatives failed to end the deadlock despite the government claiming that it has accepted roughly 98 percent of the demands. The key points of contention -such as cancelling the already-conducted JSSC CGL exam or ordering a CBI probe-remain unresolved.

Students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations remained firm on their demand for a CBI probe, rejecting the government’s claim that it had accepted 98 per cent of their demands.

The latest round of talks between the protesting students and a government-appointed panel ended without a breakthrough, with the CBI inquiry emerging as the key sticking point. The government agreed to most of the students’ demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC preliminary examination, but refused to hand over the alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination to the central agency.

Read Also Jharkhand Govt Announces Fresh Talks With JPSC-JSSC Protesters As Deadlock Continues

“Most of our demands have been accepted, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination. But we will not compromise on the demand for a CBI probe. “We will continue with our proposed march to the Jharkhand assembly on August 10,” student leader Ravindra Paswan told newspersons.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand chief minister while speaking at an official event in Ranchi, appealed to job aspirants, students, and all other stakeholders across the state to come forward and share their suggestions openly on the portal - https://samvad.jharkhand.gov.in. He said that they could give their opinions and suggestions like what shortcomings they see in the examination system, what suggestion they have for a better system, what problem they have faced and what a new solution they can suggest.

“Every suggestion submitted will be carefully examined. Experts will assess them, and wherever feasible, efforts will be made to implement them within a stipulated timeframe, in accordance with the rules and constitutional provisions, he added.