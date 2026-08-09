Jharkhand Govt Announces Fresh Talks With JPSC-JSSC Protesters As Deadlock Continues | PTI

Ranchi: A series of meetings with student groups throughout Saturday culminated in the Jharkhand government announcing fresh talks with aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state that prompted a prominent students' faction accusing it of "political manoeuvring".

As the protest entered its 15th day on Saturday, the Hemant Soren government held four rounds of talks with different student groups, including the Congress' student wing NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Manch and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh.

The government on Friday held discussions with the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch that has been spearheading the agitation.

As the five rounds of talks failed to break the deadlock, the government decided to hold a sixth round of talks with student representatives around 12 pm on Sunday.

The backlash was immediate.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch accused the Jharkhand government of "political manoeuvring" by announcing another round of talks with student organisations, alleging the move was aimed at creating divisions among protesting students and diverting people's attention from their core demands.

Read Also Barcelona Pays Tribute To Lionel Messi's Father Jorge Messi After His Death At 68

Ravindra Paswan, a leader of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, claimed the government was attempting to weaken the agitation by holding discussions with organisations that had "played no role in the ongoing protest".

"This is political manoeuvring by the government. It is trying to create a divide among students and divert attention. But they should know that all students are united," Paswan said at a press conference at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where students have been protesting since July 25.

Paswan claimed the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch had placed all its demands before the five-member government panel during a detailed meeting on Friday night.

However, on Saturday, the panel, comprising ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Prasad Yadav, held separate meetings with student bodies including the Congress-backed NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha (JCM) and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh (ACS), and sought their respective charters of demands.

The government, however, said the discussions were held in a positive atmosphere and that it was considering the concerns raised by the protesting aspirants.

The decision for another round of talks was taken after a four-hour meeting between the government panel and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday evening.

Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh said the panel had apprised the chief minister of the demands and concerns raised by student delegations during the discussions. "It was decided in the meeting with the chief minister that a final round of talks with the protesting students will take place at 12 pm on Sunday," she said.

Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav said the government would continue discussions with the agitators demanding comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The government panel first met the faction of protesters led by Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Nath Mahto, whose fast over the issue entered its seventh day.

It subsequently held separate meetings with the NSUI, ACS and JCM.

The JCM submitted five demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination, while the NSUI submitted six demands, including a CID probe into all JPSC and JSSC examinations under suspicion within 90 days and the establishment of a Jharkhand Testing Agency on the lines of the National Testing Agency.

ACS leader Kartik Oraon demanded inclusion of tribal and regional languages as qualifying papers in recruitment examinations and cancellation of tests in which irregularities were found.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar said the government had issued an email ID to seek suggestions from aspirants on reforms in the recruitment process.

Despite the talks, the protesters have maintained that their agitation will continue until all their demands are fulfilled. They have also announced a march to the Assembly on August 10 if the government fails to meet their demands by Sunday.

Meanwhile, the All India Students' Association (AISA) set up a separate platform at the stadium on Saturday, but its leaders said the move should not be seen as a separate agitation.

AISA national president Neha Bora, who was attacked with ink during Friday's Assembly march near Birsa Chowk, briefly joined the protest and raised slogans demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations.

Also Watch:

The outfit's Ranchi unit chief Vijay Kumar said the organisation had the same demands as the larger agitation and that its members would participate in the August 10 march without carrying the AISA banner.

The agitation has also witnessed protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), whose members on Friday scuffled with police while attempting to break through barricades near the chief minister's residence. Around eight to 10 ABVP protesters were detained during the march but were subsequently released, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Ajay Aryan said.

The ABVP has announced a separate Vidhan Sabha march on August 11.

Amid the agitation, students and job aspirants also commemorated martyr Nirmal Mahto on his death anniversary. They marched from the protest site to Albert Ekka Chowk and held a flashlight procession, reiterating their demands.

Meanwhile, 19 people have so far been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations, while former panel chairperson L Khiangte has been questioned four times since July 28.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)