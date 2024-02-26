 Jharkhand: Geeta Koda, Wife of Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, Likely to Quit Congress Today
According to ANI, Singhbhum MP was reportedly unhappy with alliances forged by the Congress party in the state.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Geeta Koda | Facebook

In a big setback to the Congress Party in Jharkhand, Geeta Koda, wife of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda may resign from the party and jump ship to the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Earlier, highlighting the differences among the INDIA bloc members, BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi asked whether this alliance exists and called the group an amalgamation of "corrupt people".

Referring to the recent moves by Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal to say no to an alliance with the Congress in West Bengal and Punjab, Marandi said, "INDI alliance was not in existence, and in the future as well, it will not come into existence. Mamata Banerjee is saying that she will not be giving any seats to the left and Congress in West Bengal. Arvind Kejriwal has also clarified his stance on Punjab and Haryana, saying that he will not be doing seat sharing.

"INDI alliance is just an amalgamation of corrupt people; they are so scared of PM Modi that somehow they just want to safeguard them. But their character and past are known to the public," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

