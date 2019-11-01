Jharkhand Election to be held in five phases from Nov 30, results on Dec 23

Jharkhand will vote in five phases beginning from November 30 and the results will be declared on December 23.
The BJP currently rules with support from the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and will hope to do better than it did in Maharashtra and Haryana where they sputtered past the finish line.
It will be held on Nov 30, Dec 7, Dec 12, Dec 16 and Dec 2.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)