Jharkhand Congress MLAs cash seizure case: West Bengal CID records statement of Kumar Jaimangal

Kumar Jaimangal |

Kolkata: West Bengal CID on Monday recorded the statement of Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal.

Ahead of entering the CID headquarters Bhabani Bhawan in Kolkata, Jaimangal said that he got a hint that some people were trying to topple the present Jharkhand government for which he had complained to Ranchi police.

“As a citizen of Jharkhand and India, it was my duty to inform the police and other concerned authorities about what I had got to know. Though no one from any other party had approached me directly, the three arrested Congress MLAs had offered me money for toppling the present government. This conspiracy has been going on for the last one and a half years,” said Jaimangal.

Meanwhile, a Bengal CID team on Monday also raided Congress MLA Irfan Ansari’s residence in Jamtara.

On Sunday, the CID officials complained that the Assam police didn’t cooperate with them while they had visited Guwahati to summon a businessman Ashok Dhanuka who had allegedly sent money to the three arrested Congress MLAs including Rajesh Kachhap MLA Khijri AC, Naman Bixal Kongari MLA Kolebira and Irfan Ansari, MLA Jamtara.

After failing to summon Dhanuka, the CID officials had pasted the notice on the wall of his residence asking him to visit Bhabani Bhawan on Monday.