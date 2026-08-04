Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Unveils 14 Ft Statue Of Late Dishom Guru Shibu Soren On His First Death Anniversary | X @HemantSorenJMM

Ranchi: Jharkhand’s iconic tribal leader and founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Shibu Soren, was remembered with deep reverence on his first death anniversary on Tuesday as thousands gathered at his ancestral village, Nemra, in Ramgarh district, to pay homage.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Hemant Soren unveiled a 14-foot-tall statue of the late leader and became emotional while recalling his contribution to the state and its people.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 102.5 crore during the commemorative event.

Paying tribute to his father, he described the day as an irreparable loss not only for the Soren family but for the entire state of Jharkhand. He said the void left by “Dishom Guru” could never be filled.

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Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that Shibu Soren had dedicated his entire life to safeguarding the rights, identity, and interests of tribal communities, particularly in the struggle to protect “jal, jungle and zameen (water, forests and land)".

He said the veteran leader’s memories and lifelong struggle would continue to inspire generations to come.

The Chief Minister noted that the newly installed 14-foot statue at Nemra would help connect younger generations with the history of Jharkhand’s long struggle for justice and identity.

He said today’s youth must understand the hardships and exploitation endured by people in the region even after Independence, as well as the sacrifices made by their forefathers in resisting such injustices.

Remembering history, he added, was essential for building a stronger future.

The emotional high point of his speech came when he referred to the memorial of his grandfather, Sobran Manjhi, located near the venue.

Recalling that his grandfather had been killed by anti-social elements before Hemant Soren was born, the Chief Minister said similar divisive forces still exist in society.

He stressed that such challenges could only be overcome through unity, mutual respect and social harmony.

Without naming anyone, he said some forces were attempting to divide society, but Jharkhand’s greatest strength lay in its unity.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren pointed out that thousands of people from different parts of the state had come together to pay tribute to Shibu Soren, reflecting the immense respect and trust he commanded among the people.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the dream of a separate Jharkhand became a reality because of the sacrifices and struggles of Shibu Soren and several other stalwarts of the Jharkhand movement.

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The responsibility now, he said, was to take the state to new heights of development while ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reached every citizen.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and public participation in the development process.

The Chief Minister also paid homage to all martyrs of the Jharkhand movement, saying that their sacrifices would continue to guide the state’s progress and help build a stronger future for coming generations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)