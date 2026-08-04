Former Governor And Educationist Dr D. Y. Patil Dies At 91 In Kolhapur | X

Kolhapur: Padma Shri awardee, renowned educationist and former Governor Dr Dnyandeo Yashwantrao Patil, popularly known as D. Y. Patil, passed away at his residence in Kolhapur on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. He was 91.

Dr Patil, widely known as “Dada”, was a prominent figure in the fields of education, public service and philanthropy. He served as the Governor of Bihar, Tripura and West Bengal and was recognised for his efforts to expand access to professional and higher education.

His death has drawn tributes from political leaders and members of the education fraternity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Dr Patil as a leader who worked to improve the lives of people, particularly through education and philanthropic initiatives.

“D. Y. Patil ji was at the forefront of serving society through philanthropy and education in particular. He always worked to improve the lives of others, especially the poor,” the Prime Minister said, expressing condolences to the family and admirers of the late educationist.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described Dr Patil as a major contributor to the education sector and said his work as Governor was also widely appreciated. He said Dr Patil’s contribution as an educationist, social worker and public figure would continue to be remembered.

Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar said Maharashtra had lost a respected leader who had worked sincerely in the field of education. He recalled Dr Patil’s contributions during his tenure as Governor and said Kolhapur had lost one of its distinguished sons.

Kolhapur, Maharashtra: Renowned educationist, former Governor, and Padma Shri awardee Dr. D. Y. Patil passed away at his residence in Kolhapur today after a prolonged illness. Dr. Patil had served as the Governor of Bihar, Tripura, and West Bengal and was widely known for his… pic.twitter.com/1RHOalVRii — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2026

Maharashtra Minister Dattatray Bharne said Dr Patil had made significant contributions not only to education but also to the social sector. “His work and contributions will always be remembered,” Bharne said.

Dr Patil’s educational vision led to the establishment and growth of institutions under the D. Y. Patil Group, which offer programmes across disciplines including medicine, engineering, management, health sciences and other professional fields. The institutions were founded with the objective of making quality education accessible to students and promoting education alongside healthcare and social development.

In a statement, the D. Y. Patil University community remembered its founder as a visionary educationist whose commitment to expanding educational opportunities helped shape generations of students.

“Dr D. Y. Patil believed that education was a powerful instrument of social transformation. His vision was centred on providing quality and value-based education while ensuring that students from diverse backgrounds had opportunities to pursue professional learning,” the university said.

The university added that Dr Patil’s legacy would continue through the institutions he established and the students, teachers and professionals who have been associated with them over the decades.

“He built institutions not merely as centres of academic learning but as spaces that encouraged knowledge, service, innovation and social responsibility. His contribution will remain an enduring part of Maharashtra’s educational landscape,” the statement said.

Dr Patil’s passing marks the end of an era for the education sector, particularly in Maharashtra, where his institutions played a major role in expanding higher and professional education. He is survived by his family, including his son and Congress MLA Satej “Bunty” Patil.