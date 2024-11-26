 Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren Meets PM Modi, Invites Him To Ranchi For Swearing-In Ceremony On Nov 28
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: CM Hemant Soren Meets PM Modi, Invites Him To Ranchi For Swearing-In Ceremony On Nov 28

Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren Meets PM Modi, Invites Him To Ranchi For Swearing-In Ceremony On Nov 28

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday and extended a formal invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of his government, which is scheduled to take place in Ranchi on November 28.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Hemant Soren invites PM Modi to his swearing-in ceremony in Ranchi | File Photo

Ranchi/New Delhi, Nov 26: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday and extended a formal invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of his government, which is scheduled to take place in Ranchi on November 28.

Hemant Soren was accompanied by his wife Kalpana Soren, the newly elected MLA from the Gandey constituency. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Hemant and Kalpana Soren on their electoral success and shared pictures of the meeting on X.

Earlier, Hemant Soren also met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and party President Mallikarjun Kharge, inviting them to the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place at Morabadi Ground, Ranchi, on November 28 at 4 p.m. Along with the Chief Minister, several other ministers are expected to take the oath. Hemant Soren was unanimously elected as the leader of the INDIA bloc in the state on Sunday.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
'Everything Feels Like A Cut, Copy, And Paste...': Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath Compares India’s Diversity to Europe’s Uniformity; Netizens React
'Everything Feels Like A Cut, Copy, And Paste...': Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath Compares India’s Diversity to Europe’s Uniformity; Netizens React
Confused Sara Ali Khan Watches Elderly Man Turn Protective For Her By Snatching Phones From Paps & Shielding Her (VIDEO)
Confused Sara Ali Khan Watches Elderly Man Turn Protective For Her By Snatching Phones From Paps & Shielding Her (VIDEO)
Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship
Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship

A JMM spokesperson said that invitations have been sent to various prominent political figures, including RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, and the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The results of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly elections, announced on November 23, gave the Hemant Soren-led JMM-Congress-RJD alliance a resounding victory with 56 seats. The JMM won 34, the Congress 16, the RJD 4, and the CPI-ML 2 seats. This marks the first time a government in Jharkhand has secured a two-thirds majority.

Hemant Soren will make history as the first leader to be sworn in as Jharkhand's Chief Minister four times. He first took oath on July 13, 2013, leading a Congress-RJD-supported government until December 2014.

Read Also
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Meets Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Stakes Claim To Form Govt
article-image

He returned as CM on December 29, 2019, but had to resign after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31, 2024. After his release on bail, he was sworn in for the third time on July 4, 2024. Earlier, his father Shibu Soren, and BJP’s Arjun Munda have each served three terms as Jharkhand Chief Minister.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Sambhal Violence Video: Rioters Break CCTV Cameras To Destroy Evidence, Evade Arrest Before...

Sambhal Violence Video: Rioters Break CCTV Cameras To Destroy Evidence, Evade Arrest Before...

VIDEO: Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel In Crowded Panipat Market

VIDEO: Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel In Crowded Panipat Market

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 26, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 26, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren Meets PM Modi, Invites Him To Ranchi For Swearing-In Ceremony On Nov 28

Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren Meets PM Modi, Invites Him To Ranchi For Swearing-In Ceremony On Nov 28