 Beleaguered Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Lodges FIR Against ED Sleuths At SC/ST Police Station In Ranchi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBeleaguered Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Lodges FIR Against ED Sleuths At SC/ST Police Station In Ranchi

Beleaguered Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Lodges FIR Against ED Sleuths At SC/ST Police Station In Ranchi

The police complaint was registered in connection with the central probe agency's recent search operation at Soren's Delhi residence, sources said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | File photo

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has lodged an FIR against senior ED personnel at the SC/ST police station here, an official said on Wednesday.

The police complaint was registered in connection with the central probe agency's recent search operation at Soren's Delhi residence, sources said.

Ranchi SP informs of FIR

"An FIR has been lodged against some senior ED officials... we got the application from the chief minister," Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha, told PTI.

Sinha did not provide any other details regarding the FIR.

ED seized money, SUV from Soren's Delhi residence

An ED team searched Soren's Delhi residence on Monday, and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand.

The agency claimed to have seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents during the search.

Soren is presently being questioned by ED sleuths at his Ranchi residence regarding the same case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: National High Speed Rail Corporation's 360 Employees To Be Trained In Japan & India For...

Gujarat: National High Speed Rail Corporation's 360 Employees To Be Trained In Japan & India For...

AAP-Congress To Approach SC Over Chandigarh Mayoral Poll Results: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

AAP-Congress To Approach SC Over Chandigarh Mayoral Poll Results: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Gujarat: Lab-Grown Diamonds Tarnished By Shadow Of Software Piracy & Copyright Infringement

Gujarat: Lab-Grown Diamonds Tarnished By Shadow Of Software Piracy & Copyright Infringement

Beleaguered Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Lodges FIR Against ED Sleuths At SC/ST Police Station In...

Beleaguered Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Lodges FIR Against ED Sleuths At SC/ST Police Station In...

Kerala: Thief, Who Has Been Stealing Women's Footwear For Years, Finally Caught On Camera

Kerala: Thief, Who Has Been Stealing Women's Footwear For Years, Finally Caught On Camera