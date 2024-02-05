 Jharkhand: Champai Soren-led JMM Coalition Secures Comfortable Victory In Trust Vote With 47 MLA Votes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: Champai Soren-led JMM Coalition Secures Comfortable Victory In Trust Vote With 47 MLA Votes

Jharkhand: Champai Soren-led JMM Coalition Secures Comfortable Victory In Trust Vote With 47 MLA Votes

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with an alleged land scam, was present in the assembly after receiving permission from a special court to attend the proceedings.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
article-image

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren secured a comfortable victory in the trust vote held on Monday, with 47 MLAs, including Hemant Soren, voting in favor of the motion during the assembly session. Champai Soren tabled the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly, where the majority mark stands at 41.

Will quit politics if charges proven: Hemant Soren

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with an alleged land scam, was present in the assembly after receiving permission from a special court to attend the proceedings.

Regarding his arrest, Soren described the day as a dark chapter in India's history.

"Today, I have been arrested on charges of 8.5 acre land scam. If they have the courage, then show the documents of the land registered in my name. If it is proved, I will quit politics," Hemant Soren said.

Champai Soren gets charge after Hemant's arrest

On February 2, a court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) remanded him to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a period of five days.

The ruling MLAs from the JMM-Congress alliance, who were relocated to a private facility in Hyderabad, Telangana, due to concerns about potential poaching, returned to the state capital, Ranchi, prior to the vote.

Champai Soren was sworn in as the chief minister on February 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand: Champai Soren-led JMM Coalition Secures Comfortable Victory In Trust Vote With 47 MLA...

Jharkhand: Champai Soren-led JMM Coalition Secures Comfortable Victory In Trust Vote With 47 MLA...

Ladakh Protests: 4 Major Reasons Behind The Demonstration Held In Chilling Temperatures

Ladakh Protests: 4 Major Reasons Behind The Demonstration Held In Chilling Temperatures

VIDEO: DSP's Bolero Stuck Behind Tanker, Dragged For Over 2 Kms After Being Hit By Truck In UP's...

VIDEO: DSP's Bolero Stuck Behind Tanker, Dragged For Over 2 Kms After Being Hit By Truck In UP's...

Kerala Lottery Result Live 05-02-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Win Win W-755 At 3 PM...

Kerala Lottery Result Live 05-02-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Win Win W-755 At 3 PM...

Maratha Quota Row: After NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Opposes Govt's Decision...

Maratha Quota Row: After NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Opposes Govt's Decision...