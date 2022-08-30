Jharkhand: Bus carrying CM Soren's UPA MLAs meets with accident while on the way to airport, all safe | ANI

Amid the political crisis, the MLAs of the ruling UPA administration that is led by CM Hemant Soren are currently being taken to Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

The MLAs boarded two buses together to drive from CM Soren's house to Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport. Due to its high speed, the second bus collided with a pole while trailing the CM's bus.

Reportedly, the windshield of the bus was shattered in the accident. The MLA sitting in the bus had a narrow escape. No one was injured in the accident.

The MLAs of ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand have reached neighbouring Chhattisgarh to prevent the BJP's alleged attempt to poach its legislators during the ongoing political crisis in the state.

The MLAs reached capital city Raipur.

Soren's JMM believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from it and from the Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner "similar to Maharashtra" and there is a need to ringfence the legislators in a "safe haven." Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission has sent its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25.

Though the EC's decision is not yet made official, there was a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA. The Raj Bhavan did not announce anything on this matter since then.