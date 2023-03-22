Jharkhand: 4-day-old baby dies after policeman steps on him during raid in Giridih | representative pic

Ranchi: A newborn child was trampled to death in Jharkhand's Giridih district by a policeman when the police team had gone to a house for a non-bailable warrant issued against the accused, who was the grandfather of the deceased child.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the police headquarters to probe the matter and initiate action. The dead body has been sent for postmortem. "On basis of the postmortem report, we will take action," Sanjay Rana, Deputy SP said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

State Health miniter Banna Gupta condemned the incident and said, "Such kinds of incidents will be criticized & strict action will be taken. This country runs according to the Constitution thus action will be taken against the police officials as well."

Policeman had climbed on the bed during raid

The incident took place in Kosogondodighi village of the district.

According to sources, a team led by Sangam Pathak, in-charge of Deori police station, reached the house of one Bhushan Pandey to arrest him in the wee hours.

When the family members did not open the door, the team forcibly entered inside and a policeman climbed on the bed where the infant was sleeping and allegedly crushed him to death.

The police did not arrest Pandey after the incident and left the spot, said sources.

The incident created an uproar among the villagers who are demanding that a murder case be registered against all the policemen present in the team.

(with agency inputs)