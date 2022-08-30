WATCH VIDEO: Bull tramples man and runs away; netizens react

A bull attacking a man |

Ricky Gervais is a British comedian, and actor is also known to be a fierce animal rights activist. He tweeted the terrifying video that shows a man getting trampled by a bull and captioned it "Boom!"

It was shared just a day ago and the video got three million views and more than 68,000 likes.

In the video, a man wearing a black t-shirt is seen raising his arm next to the bull's horn. It seems that this agitated the bull and it can be seen jumping and knocking the man to the ground. The bull then trampled the man's jaw and abdomen before running away.

One user wrote, "Not often you actually get to see 'You mess with the bull, you get the horns'".

Another said, "It's good for people to see things like this. Even if they have little regard animal rights. Having your head filled-in by a bull, delivers an equally important message."

"It is hard to feel sympathy for someone who gets harmed while trying to cause harm," added third.

"Don't pick a fight with anything outside your weight class as a general rule," commented fourth.

The location where the incident took place is yet to be known.