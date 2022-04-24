Jharkhand: 11-year-old girl gang-raped by six minors in Khunti

Khunti: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six minors in Jharkhand's Khunti district, said police on Saturday.

All six minors are to be produced before the judicial magistrate.

According to Jharkhand Police, all the six accused are in the age group of 10-16 years.

"A case of gang rape with an 11-year-old girl has come to the fore. Six minors, in the age group of 10-16 years, are accused. All six were sent to be produced before the judicial magistrate," said Aman Kumar, Superintendant of Police, Khunti.

The investigation is underway.

ALSO READ Elderly couple killed in Jharkhand’s Gumla by relatives for practising witchcraft

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:53 AM IST