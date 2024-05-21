Jhargram Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Previous Results & Schedule

KEY CONTESTANTS | FPJ |

Jhargram is a key parliamentary constituency out of 42 in West Bengal and is set to witness polls on May 25th during the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.

This constituency is a ST reserve category constituency and has a literacy rate of 67.04 percent. It has seven assembly segments spanning two districts: Purulia, which includes Bandwan constituency; and Paschim Medinipur, which includes Nayagram, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Garbeta, Salboni, and Binpur constituencies.

As per the last 2021 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress secured all the assembly constituencies under the Jhargram parliamentary constituency. As per the 2011 census, the number of SC and ST voters in this parliamentary seat is approximately 3,00,008 and 4,26,240, which is around 18.3 percent and 26 percent, respectively. This seat was a key stronghold of the CPI(M) from 1977 until the AITC seized control in 2014, followed by the BJP’s victory in 2019.

Candidates

Among the long list of contenders racing for this seat, the BJP has fielded Pranat Tudu to contest against the Trinamool Congress’ Kalipada Soren and the CPI(M)’s Sonamani Tudu. The CPI(M) is aiming to regain its stronghold, whereas the BJP is eyeing a second consecutive win from this seat.

Previous results

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP’s Kunar Hembram, with 6,26,583 votes and 44.56 percent of the vote share, defeated the AITC’s Birbaha Saren with 11,767 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the AITC’s Uma Saren, with 3,47,883 marginal votes, defeated the CPI(M)’s Pulin Bihari Baske, securing 6,74,504 votes and 54.63 percent of the vote share.

In 2009, with 2,92,345 marginal votes, Amrit Hansda from the Congress was defeated by the CPI(M)’s Pulin Bihari Baske with 5,45,231 votes and 56.89 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.