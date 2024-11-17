 Jhansi Hospital Fire: Man Tragically Loses Twin Daughters While Saving Other Infants From Blaze
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJhansi Hospital Fire: Man Tragically Loses Twin Daughters While Saving Other Infants From Blaze

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Man Tragically Loses Twin Daughters While Saving Other Infants From Blaze

Initial investigations revealed that expired fire extinguishers and non-functional fire alarms severely hampered the rescue operations, Some extinguishers had not been refilled since 2019, making them non-operational for years, while others had exceeded their service life.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
article-image

Yakoob Mansuri, a food vendor in Hamirpur, saved several infants during a fire at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College but tragically lost his own newborn twin daughters. Yakoob broke into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to rescue as many babies as possible, but his daughters’ bodies were identified the next day. Devastated, Yakoob and his wife Nazma sat outside the hospital, overwhelmed with grief.

The fire left other families shattered. Sanjana Kumari, a first-time mother, mourned her infant, who perished in the blaze. “My baby burned to death before my eyes. The hospital’s negligence destroyed my dreams,” newspaper TOI quoted Sanjana as saying.

Read Also
Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers To No Alarms, Lapses That Caused Blaze That Killed...
article-image

Santoshi Devi from Jalaun lost her baby amid the chaos. “I heard screams, but my baby was gone,” she said, recalling how her joy turned to heartbreak just 11 days after childbirth.

Sonu and Sanjana from Lalitpur lost their premature son, who was being treated for respiratory issues. “We did everything we could, but the fire took him from us,” said Sonu, who lamented the financial and emotional toll of their efforts to save him.

FPJ Shorts
'This Is So Sad': Netizens SLAM Paps As Jeh Gets Cranky Due to Camera Flashlights, Mom Kareena Kapoor Comes To His Rescue (VIDEO)
'This Is So Sad': Netizens SLAM Paps As Jeh Gets Cranky Due to Camera Flashlights, Mom Kareena Kapoor Comes To His Rescue (VIDEO)
Mumbai Rises To Fog & Haze On Sunday Morning; AQI Touches 179, Visuals Surface
Mumbai Rises To Fog & Haze On Sunday Morning; AQI Touches 179, Visuals Surface
Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tamil Thalaivas Crush Bengal Warriorz 46-31 in PKL
Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tamil Thalaivas Crush Bengal Warriorz 46-31 in PKL
Ola Conundrum: After An Optimistic Start To The Week, Bhavish Aggarwal-Led EV Company Slumps Further
Ola Conundrum: After An Optimistic Start To The Week, Bhavish Aggarwal-Led EV Company Slumps Further

Niranjan Maharaj, also from Lalitpur, identified his grandchild’s body by its name tag. He accused hospital staff of negligence, stating, “They didn’t act in time.”

Read Also
Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After 10 Newborn Babies Tragically Die In NICU,...
article-image

The tragedy has left multiple families grieving and questioning the safety measures at the hospital.

About incident

A fire broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit of Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on Friday night, claiming the lives of 10 newborns and highlighting serious deficiencies in fire safety measures. At the time of the incident, 55 newborns were being treated in the ward. Although 45 infants were successfully rescued, 10 lost their lives due to severe burns and asphyxia.

Initial investigations revealed that expired fire extinguishers and non-functional fire alarms severely hampered the rescue operations, Some extinguishers had not been refilled since 2019, making them non-operational for years, while others had exceeded their service life. Instead of being functional safety tools, these extinguishers were mere decorative relics and useless in containing the

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bookworm's Nook: South Korean Best Seller 'Welcome To The Hyunam-Dong Bookshop' Feels Like A...

Bookworm's Nook: South Korean Best Seller 'Welcome To The Hyunam-Dong Bookshop' Feels Like A...

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Man Tragically Loses Twin Daughters While Saving Other Infants From Blaze

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Man Tragically Loses Twin Daughters While Saving Other Infants From Blaze

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In City With Partly Cloudy Skies, AQI In Good...

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In City With Partly Cloudy Skies, AQI In Good...

English Vinglish: Top 10 Idioms You Can Use With Your Corporate Colleagues

English Vinglish: Top 10 Idioms You Can Use With Your Corporate Colleagues

Delhi: PM Modi Slams Vote Bank Politics, Champions 'People-Driven Progress' In Keynote Address

Delhi: PM Modi Slams Vote Bank Politics, Champions 'People-Driven Progress' In Keynote Address