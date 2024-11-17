Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers To No Alarms, Lapses That Caused Blaze That Killed 10 Infants

Jhansi: Charred ward of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after a fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi district | PTI

Jhansi: A fire at the Special Newborn Care Unit of Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi snuffed out the lives of 10 newborns on Friday night, exposing significant lapses in fire safety measures. The incident occurred while 55 newhorns were being treated in the ward. Although 45 infants were rescued, 10 succumbed to severe burns and asphyxia.

Initial investigations revealed that expired fire extinguishers and non-functional fire alarms severely hampered the rescue operations, Some extinguishers had not been refilled since 2019, making them non-operational for years, while others had exceeded their service life. Instead of being functional safety tools, these extinguishers were mere decorative relics and useless in containing the fire.

आज झांसी के महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई मेडिकल कॉलेज के नवजात शिशु गहन चिकित्सा कक्ष (एसएनसीयू वार्ड) में अग्निकाण्ड की हुई दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना का स्थलीय निरीक्षण कर अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश देते हुए। इस दौरान प्रमुख सचिव, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य श्री पार्थसारथी सेन शर्मा जी… pic.twitter.com/DcIz1HQBbF — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) November 16, 2024

#WATCH | Jhansi Medical College Fire tragedy | UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, " In February, the fire safety audit was done. In June, a mock drill was also done. How this incident happened and why it happened, we can only say something about it once the probe report comes...7… pic.twitter.com/KTQe1Y5Sc3 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak On The Incident

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, however, refuted these claims and said that the hospitals fire safety systems were last inspected in February 2024, followed by a mock drill in June. What further compounded the tragedy was the failure of the fire alarms. Witnesses reported that no alarm had sounded when the fire broke out, delaying evacuation efforts. By the time smoke engulfed the ward, panic and confusion had spread, making rescue efforts more challenging.

“If the fire alarm had sounded in time, it would have alerted the staff on the premises,” eyewitness said. The fire reportedly began due to sparking in an oxygen concentrator, causing flames to spread rapidly through the ward. Staff and fire-fighters struggled to gain access to the infants as the blaze blocked the main entry point. Rescuers eventually broke windows to reach the babies. Most of those rescued were from the external unit of the SNCU, while those in the inner unit suffered the most severe injuries.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Expresses Deep Sorrow Over The Tragedy

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak who visited the hospital on Saturday morning expressed sorrow over the tragedy, describing it as a deeply unfortunate incident. He commended the efforts of the ward staff who, along with family members, rescued the babies, but dismissed allegations of negligence. Pathak stated that the hospitals fire safety systems were last inspected in February 2024, and a mock drill was conducted in June. However, critics have questioned the efficacy of these measures, pointing to the failure of critical safety equipment during an emergency.

Congress Leader Amarnath Agarwal On The Incident

Congress leader Amarnath Agarwal accused the administration of systemic negligence, stating that even if inspections were conducted, they were insufficient to prevent the tragedy. Parents of the affected newborns described chaotic scenes as they rushed to the hospital, some attempting to enter the burning ward in desperation. The tragedy also highlighted the additional anguish caused by lost identification tags, which left some parents unable to locate their children. Many of the newborns in the SNCU were critically ill, suffering from conditions like jaundice and pneumonia.

High-Level Investigation Ordered

Probe ordered In response to the public outrage, the state government has ordered a high-level investigation to identify the cause of the fire and determine accountability. Deputy CM Pathak assured strict action against those found responsible, emphasizing that the safety of patients must be prioritized in public institutions. DNA tests will be conducted to help parents identify the deceased infants. The fire at the SNCU has become a stark reminder of the importance of robust safety protocols in hospitals, particularly in critical care units. As families grieve their loss, the incident underscores the devastating consequences of administrative lapses.