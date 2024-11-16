Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers Found In Medical Facility Where 10 Infants Were Charred To Death; UP CM Order High-Level Probe

Jhansi: Charred ward of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after a fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi district | PTI

A devastating fire at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of 10 newborns, exposing critical lapses in safety measures. Expired fire extinguishers and non-functional safety alarms delayed evacuation efforts during the blaze, which broke out around 10:30 pm on Friday.

Initial investigations revealed that the fire extinguishers in the NICU had expired in 2020, and the safety alarms failed to activate, majorly hampering emergency response. The fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, engulfed the ward, leading to a stampede-like situation. Some eyewitnesses claimed that the fire may have started after a nurse lit a matchstick to fix an oxygen cylinder pipe, adding another dimension to the inquiry, as reported by India Today.

UP CM Order High-Level Probe

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathordered a high-level probe and sought a detailed report by Saturday evening. He announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased children and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief, calling the incident "heart-wrenching," and announced an additional Rs 2 lakh compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in the fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/V8VVQqBb6M — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2024

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed that a short circuit was the likely cause of the fire, but conflicting accounts from witnesses have prompted authorities to investigate further. Visuals from the site showed charred equipment and a completely destroyed ward, highlighting the extent of the tragedy.

आज झांसी के महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई मेडिकल कॉलेज के नवजात शिशु गहन चिकित्सा कक्ष (एसएनसीयू वार्ड) में अग्निकाण्ड की हुई दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना का स्थलीय निरीक्षण कर अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश देते हुए। इस दौरान प्रमुख सचिव, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य श्री पार्थसारथी सेन शर्मा जी… pic.twitter.com/DcIz1HQBbF — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) November 16, 2024

#WATCH | Jhansi Medical College Fire tragedy | UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, " In February, the fire safety audit was done. In June, a mock drill was also done. How this incident happened and why it happened, we can only say something about it once the probe report comes...7… pic.twitter.com/KTQe1Y5Sc3 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024

The Samajwadi Party criticised the state administration, blaming negligence for the incident and calling government hospitals hubs of "misery, corruption, and negligence." Party leader Akhilesh Yadav urged Chief Minister Adityanath to prioritise the state’s deteriorating health infrastructure over his Maharashtra election campaign.

झाँसी मेडिकल कॉलेज में आग लगने से 10 बच्चों की मृत्यु एवं कई बच्चों के घायल होने का समाचार बेहद दुखद एवं चिंताजनक है। सबके प्रति संवेदनात्मक श्रद्धांजलि।



आग का कारण ‘ऑक्सीजन कॉन्संट्रेटर’ में आग लगना बताया जा रहा है। ये सीधे-सीधे चिकत्सीय प्रबंधन व प्रशासन की लापरवाही का मामला… pic.twitter.com/639O0QHPPK — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 16, 2024

The fire took over two hours to be extinguished, during which hospital staff and parents scrambled to rescue the infants. The tragedy has raised urgent questions about safety protocols in public healthcare facilities, particularly those catering to vulnerable patients like newborns.