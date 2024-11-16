 Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers Found In Medical Facility Where 10 Infants Were Charred To Death; UP CM Order High-Level Probe
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Jhansi: Charred ward of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after a fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi district | PTI

A devastating fire at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of 10 newborns, exposing critical lapses in safety measures. Expired fire extinguishers and non-functional safety alarms delayed evacuation efforts during the blaze, which broke out around 10:30 pm on Friday.

Initial investigations revealed that the fire extinguishers in the NICU had expired in 2020, and the safety alarms failed to activate, majorly hampering emergency response. The fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, engulfed the ward, leading to a stampede-like situation. Some eyewitnesses claimed that the fire may have started after a nurse lit a matchstick to fix an oxygen cylinder pipe, adding another dimension to the inquiry, as reported by India Today.

UP CM Order High-Level Probe

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathordered a high-level probe and sought a detailed report by Saturday evening. He announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased children and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief, calling the incident "heart-wrenching," and announced an additional Rs 2 lakh compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed that a short circuit was the likely cause of the fire, but conflicting accounts from witnesses have prompted authorities to investigate further. Visuals from the site showed charred equipment and a completely destroyed ward, highlighting the extent of the tragedy.

The Samajwadi Party criticised the state administration, blaming negligence for the incident and calling government hospitals hubs of "misery, corruption, and negligence." Party leader Akhilesh Yadav urged Chief Minister Adityanath to prioritise the state’s deteriorating health infrastructure over his Maharashtra election campaign.

The fire took over two hours to be extinguished, during which hospital staff and parents scrambled to rescue the infants. The tragedy has raised urgent questions about safety protocols in public healthcare facilities, particularly those catering to vulnerable patients like newborns.

